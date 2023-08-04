London-based ticketing and event discovery platform DICE has laid off approximately 30 members of staff during a recent round of redundancies, the company has confirmed.

It is the third round of redundancies at DICE in recent months. The company has now made around 10% of its global workforce redundant.

A DICE spokesperson said, “We recently made the difficult decision to restructure parts of our business to ensure we can focus on our most important initiatives. This is not an exercise we carry out lightly and we’re sad that we have to say goodbye to colleagues that we love working with and respect enormously.”

In 2021, DICE secured $122 million (£96m) in venture capital investment from contributors such as SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, Blisce and Future Shape. The company also acquired Boiler Room for an undisclosed sum in 2021 and now has more than 10,000 venue partners working with the company, including Outernet and Alexandra Palace.

Earlier this year the company appointed Katie Soo as chief business officer, who was SVP of growth marketing at HBO Max and held executive roles at Warner Brothers, DC Universe and Hulu.