AEG-owned ticketing operation AXS has partnered with Nimbus Disability, the social enterprise company run by disabled people for disabled people, to introduce an accessible card for customers.

The introduction of the Access Registration Scheme – powered by the Access Card, which is set to first launch at The O2 Arena (cap. 20,000), will then be accepted across all of AXS’ venues, events, and festival partners.

Guests buying accessible tickets online via AXS, The O2 and O2 Priority will be required to enter their Nimbus Access Card ID which details their exact accessibility requirements from wheelchair access to an essential companion.

The new system will give guests a tailored service offering ticket locations and other access facilities that most accurately meet their requirements.

AXS UK MD Chris Lipscomb said, “At AXS we are always looking for ways to make the ticketing process even more effective and want it to be as tailored as possible to the needs of our customers. In Nimbus we have a company that will work with us to do just that for disabled people and we are very excited to see this new process launch at The O2.”

The O2 venue director Sam Oldham said, “By bringing in the Nimbus & the Access Card Scheme, it will mean that guests who need accessible tickets can get their requirements met even more efficiently, ensuring their journey continues to be as smooth as possible.”

Martin Austin MBE, managing director of Nimbus and the creator of the Access Card said, “Moving to a self-serve online booking experience for disabled people is a game changer – to not have to sit in phone queues or wait for registration forms to be processed really opens up true equality of access for disabled customers.

“We’re also dedicated to making sure that those without an Access Card are able to utilise the same system at no cost by operating a free AXS Access Registration Scheme”