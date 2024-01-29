For the latest edition in the burgeoning behind-the-scenes video series AAA Explores, Access All Areas captured the work of Peppermint Bars & Events at AEG Presents’ East London festival All Points East, just one of around 40 large-scale festivals it works at every summer.

Peppermint Bars & Events had more than 500 staff, who served around 160,000 drinks, at the 40,000-capacity event series, and the film explores how Peppermint’s rigorous approach to environmental sustainability very much aligns with AEG’s overarching strategy in that area.

AEG Presents European Festivals VP & GM Lynsey Woolaston said, “It is hugely important for us that we work with contractors and show partners that are very much sharing our values, and one of the biggest points for us is sustainability. Sustainability-wise, Peppermint have been amazing at what they do as a bar operator. Given the scale of our audiences and the scale at which we’re operating our bars and our food and drink, we recognise we’ve got a real opportunity to have an impact by focusing on those areas.”

Alongside an interview with Woolaston, the film includes input from key Peppermint personnel including its founders Adam Hempenstall and Alex Brooke, project director Michael Gwyther, head of venues & partnerships Matt Simkin, event manager Sarah Coyle, and Liz Ramirez who oversees payroll and admin.

With Peppermint Bars & Events having celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, the film also focuses on the company’s efforts to develop and support a diverse, skilled and well-supported workforce.

Brooke said, “The last 20 years have seen us build a fantastically diverse group of individuals who come together to help us deliver the range of services that we do today. Across festivals, venues, pop ups, food technology, and now obviously on our sustainability journey, it’s that diverse group of people who have enabled us to achieve the success we’ve seen in the last 20 years.”

AAA Explores includes revealing profiles of London’s Royal Albert Hall, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, Ascot Racecourse and Berlin’s Verti Music Hall, with further key European venues and events in the pipeline.