AEG Presents has appointed experienced talent booker Jay Belin as vice president, international touring.

Belin, who has more than 17 years of live music experience, will be responsible for executing major concerts across Europe with the AEG Presents global touring division.

Reporting to senior vice presidents of global touring Michael Harrison and Simon Jones, Belin will initially be based in AEG Presents’ New York office before moving to AEG Europe’s headquarters in London. His roles and responsibilities will focus on European touring operations and projects for Global Touring clients.

“AEG Presents is an artist-first organization and that is something you can’t fake,” said Belin, who began his career at AEG Presents subsidiary The Bowery Presents. “In a world where authenticity still counts for something, Rich’s vision and the team executing it embody that spirit. We all arrived at AEG through a shared love of live music and being a conduit to help artists bring that experience to their fans is an irreplaceable feeling.”

AEG Presents president of global touring, Rich Schaefer, said, “Jay has been a close friend for many years and I’m so excited for him to join our team as our focus on global growth continues. His background in live music touches almost every single part of the ecosystem, which gives him invaluable insight into artist relations and where our business is headed. I expect Jay will quickly become an important asset to our touring artists and promoters around the globe.”

Belin’s live music career began booking shows at the Mercury Lounge in New York for The Bowery Presents. He then spent two years as senior talent buyer at Live Nation, booking venues across New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey, including such storied rooms as Irving Plaza, Stone Pony, and Roseland Ballroom.

Belin then pivoted to the agency side, and he spent the next 10 years at WME, where he booked domestic and international tours in the agency’s New York and London offices, respectively. Belin has worked with artists including Vampire Weekend, Mac Miller, FKA twigs, Nines, Don Toliver, Jarvis Cocker & Pulp, Kali Uchis, Joey Bada$$, Juice WRLD, JPEGMAFIA, Death Grips, James Murphy and Zach Bryan.