Outernet London, the largest purpose-built entertainment venue built in central London since the 1940s, is the subject of the latest film in the AAA Explores series.

We go behind the scenes at the multi-media entertainment complex, located in the Denmark Street area, to explore The Now Building and Outernet’s two live music venues; HERE at Outernet (cap. 2,000) and The Lower Third (350). The Now Building features 23,000sqft of wrap-around, floor-to-ceiling 16K screens while HERE offers a state-of-the art production spec, and The Lower Third is a remodelled version of the former 12 Bar Club that was synonymous with grassroots talent.

With around 4 million people visiting the site each year since it opened in 2022, Outernet London has become one the top five visitor attractions in the UK, according to recent figures released by ALVA (Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

Outernet Venues co-founder Karrie Goldberg, who oversees The Lower Third and HERE, said, “A lot of people have said we have replaced what was The Astoria and The Marquee, so to be able to bring back something this large and purpose-built that can accommodate any kind of entertainment is unique. For the industry it has created a tonne of jobs in production but it has also given musicians and promoters a chance to work with a different kind of venue and bring audiences back to an area that had been dead for a while.”

Also featured in the film is Outernet London chief content & strategy officer Geoffrey Goodwin whose role encompasses commercial, business and editorial strategy. He said his aim is to make Outernet the greatest entertainment district London has ever seen: “Denmark Street has long been the centre of music and culture in London. The idea of reinterpreting that for the 21st century is absolutely what Outernet is about; a space where you can perform music, do live events, immersive events, even corporate events in central London.”

AAA Explores includes revealing profiles of other key venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, Ascot Racecourse and Berlin’s Verti Music Hall and Mercedes-Benz Arena, with further key European venues and events in the pipeline.