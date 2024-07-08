Aberdeen event complex P&J Live is the latest world-class venue to feature in the burgeoning Access All Areas Explores film series, which includes venues such as The O2, Ascot Racecourse, Outernet and The Royal Albert Hall.

When the £333 million P&J Live opened in autumn 2019, replacing the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, the 15,000-cap venue not only meant the city was able to offer promoters and artists a far larger ticket sales potential but also cutting-edge facilities.

Named after local newspaper the Press and Journal, following a naming rights deal between venue operator ASM Global and publisher DC Thomson Media, P&J Live is owned by Aberdeen Council.

The most northern arena in the UK got off to a flying start with sold out shows including Michael Buble’s only Scottish 2019 tour dates, and it holds the record for Scotland’s largest indoor arena show audience, with 15,000 people standing at a Gerry Cinnamon gig.

The Explores film involves insightful interviews with the venue’s senior management team including MD Rob Wicks, head of entertainment & marketing Louise Stewart, and head of operations Peter Stott.

We hear how P&J Live offers promoters a wide range of show options from a 3,000-capacity format up to the 15,000 max in the main space by using a retractable seating system, while a 2,200-capacity adjacent room provides space for artists at a different stage in their career.

We also look backstage at the impressive production amenities, huge load-in facilities, the extensive marketing collateral, and the venue’s impressive sustainability measures – with the site housing a green energy centre that creates power from food and garden waste from around Aberdeen that not only supplies the venue but also hydrogen buses transporting people to it.

Stewart says, “You have to make it a home from home because artists are on tour for a long time. We always get really good feedback, and we make sure they have a wee dram before they leave.”