Access All Areas’ latest AAA Explores film sees us go behind the scenes at Ascot Racecourse.

The venue has become synonymous with Royal Ascot, but as the video explores, it has a lot more to offer than equestrian endeavours.

Horse racing has been staged at the historic venue since 1711 when it was introduced under the jurisdiction of Queen Anne.

Ascot Racecourse commercial director Felicity Barnard said, “Royal Ascot is absolutely the jewel in the crown at Ascot but Ascot is a global lifestyle brand wrapped around world class racing. We are a multi hundred-acre site where we have lots of things going on be it conferences, weddings, meetings but also we open ourselves up to the community.”

Ascot Racecourse head of sales Rob Paddon said, “Whether it’s temporary structures, whether it’s bringing in carousels and Ferris wheels to team building pop-up events, we have the space and we have the flexibility to deliver that.”