Goodwood Revival is the latest major event to be profiled as part of the AAA Explores series of video reports that go behind the scenes to examine leading venues, live events, key destinations, and supplier services.

Founded by the 11th Duke of Richmond in 1998, the Goodwood Revival has since become synonymous with vintage glamour and the world’s most beautiful motorcars. The only historic motor race meeting to be staged entirely in a period theme, the three-day Goodwood Revival celebrates motorsport between 1948 and 1966, and each year sees around 150,000 attendees don period dress and descend on the West Sussex estate as it echoes to the roar of stunning vintage vehicles competing on its 2.4 mile racetrack.

Access All Areas visited the venue to interview Goodwood motorsports director Daniel Garlick and Qdos Event Hire MD James Thomas, whose company has supplied an increasingly vast and varied range of temporary facilities to the event for the past decade – ranging from control buildings and ticket offices to structures housing broadcast, medical, sponsorship and catering teams.

As well as focusing on making the event and its facilities accessible to all, both Garlick and Thomas discuss how their longstanding partnership has supported a push to minimise the ISO 20121-accredited event’s carbon footprint.

“Sustainability is what drives us as an estate,” said Garlick. “Working with suppliers for long periods enables us to build understanding and trust. Qdos is a probably the best example. We have events over the year with large gaps, and by working with them we can plan what kit we can bring in for the season and leave it in place in order stop lorry movements or massively reduce them.”

