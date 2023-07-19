Ahead of its fifth birthday in September, AEG-owned Verti Music Hall is the latest venue to be profiled as part of the AAA Explores series of video reports that go behind the scenes to examine leading venues, live events, key destinations, and supplier services.

Since the 4,500-capacity Verti Music Hall opened in 2018, it has become well established as a relatively intimate venue that boasts outstanding acoustics and the ability to accommodate arena-level productions. Located in a buzzing central district of Berlin with excellent transport links, the Verti Music Hall has hosted countless shows by major acts including Bob Dylan, Jack White, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Foals, James Blake and The War on Drugs.

Access All Areas visited the venue to interview its general manager Dirk Dreyer and booking manager Markus Jentsch who discussed the flexibility of the facility, its impressive sightlines, and the attention to detail when it comes to issues such as accessibility, sustainability and the guest experience.

Located on the Mercedes Platz just a stone’s throw from sister venue, the 17,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena, the Verti Music Hall was purpose built for live music and as a result features impressive production facilities for a mid-size venue that include its ceiling being 16.5 metres high and able to support a 200-tonne load.

AAA Explores includes revealing profiles of the Royal Albert Hall and Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, with further key European venues in the pipeline.