The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has announced the ministerial team that will work alongside new culture secretary Lisa Nandy.

While Nandy has overall responsibility for strategy and policy across the department, Sir Chris Bryant MP has been appointed minister for creative industries, arts, and tourism. His remit will include creative industries, cultural diplomacy and soft power, arts, tourism and heritage.

MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, Bryant was chair of the House of Commons Committees of Standards and Privileges from 2020 to 2023 and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee from 2017 to 2023.

He is joined on the team by Stephanie Peacock MP, the minister for sport, media, civil society and youth. As well as sport and media her remit includes ceremonials. She was elected as the MP for Barnsley South this month.

Baroness Fiona Twycross has been appointed minister for gambling.

Picturted – DCMS ministerial team L-R: Baroness Twycross, Chris Bryant, Lisa Nandy and Stephanie Peacock