Former shadow cabinet minister for international development, and MP for Wigan, Lisa Nandy has been appointed as the government’s culture secretary by new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Nandy replaces former Conservative MP Lucy Frazer as culture secretary, a position held by no less than 13 Conservative MPs in the party’s 14 years in power.

Nandy, who stood against Starmer in the 2020 Labour Party leadership race, took on the culture role after Thangam Debbonaire, who shadowed the role, lost her seat in the general election. Nandy has been the MP for Wigan since 2010. She has held shadow cabinet roles in housing, foreign and commonwealth affairs, and energy and climate change.

UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl said Nandy’s appointment as culture secretary is fantastic news and provides further momentum behind the new government’s ambitious plans for music and culture: “UK Music has worked with Lisa previously, including collaborating on a successful event on music talent development at the Old Courts in her Wigan constituency. Her commitment to music means she is ideally placed to help UK Music and its members tackle the opportunities and challenges that the music industry faces, and contribute to sustained growth for our sector.”

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust also welcomed Nandy’s appointment he said, “Lisa arrives into the role at a critical time for live music in our communities, with the opportunity to deliver real, positive, long lasting change that can protect, secure and improve the nation’s grassroots music venues. We look forward to meeting with her as soon as possible so we can begin the work of getting British music back to its rightful position as the beating heart of our towns and cities.”

“NOEA will work with UK Events to ensure Lisa Nandy gets fully briefed on our industry,” said the association’s CEO Susan Tanner.

In an interview with The Times, Nandy has suggested that the one of the keys to turning around struggling towns could be the reopening of nightclubs.