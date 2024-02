The latest edition of AAA Explores sees us go behind the scenes at Doncaster Racecourse.

The venue, a mixture of Victorian architecture and modern facilities, has hosted horse racing since 1595, along with live music events, boxing and dog shows.

Doncaster Racecourse guest experience manager Ryan Trueman said, “We’re able to provide spaces for everything from a 2,000-seat conference down to an intimate space for five. It’s an ever-evolving beast at the moment.”