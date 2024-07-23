The Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) has announced Birmingham will be the host city of the Invictus Games 2027.

The IGF board of trustees had previously shortlisted Birmingham and Washington DC as the two final cities in the running for hosting the eighth Invictus Games, following initial interest from six cities..

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, held at the NEC in July 2027, will follow the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in February.

NEC Group MD Ian Taylor said, “We’re so proud that the UK bid to host Invictus Games 2027 has been successful and we’re thrilled that the NEC and Birmingham will play host to such an inspirational event.”

IGF chair Lord Allen said the trustees were very taken by the depth of passion in the bidding team: “The experience they brought to the planning and preparations and to the concept of the NEC as a one-site Games.”

Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 CEO Helen Helliwell said she was honoured the bid has been selected, and the Invictus Games was returning to the UK: “At NEC Birmingham, we’ll host the most cohesive, sustainable event in Invictus Games history with all sports, ceremonies, and accommodation on one fantastic site. Beyond the Games, our legacy programs will benefit communities nationwide, from adaptive sports to arts and employment.”