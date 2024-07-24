Panel topics and first confirmed speakers for Vision: 2025’s Sustainable Events Summit (SES) have been announced, with the Festival Republic-sponsored conference returning to the Showman’s Show for its ninth edition on 23 October.

Vision 2025 steering group member Graham Brown said the conference will commence with an invitation-only industry roundtable session, with environmental experts focusing on national policy priorities and sector strategy. That will be followed by a “sustainable lunch”, supplied by Eat to The Beat, which Brown said will frame later conversations around food impacts.

Free-to-attend afternoon sessions will include Shaping the Future: A Vision for 2030, Tackling Travel Impacts, The Green Supplier and Innovations Awards and Best of the Summer – which will see festivals present behind-the-scenes insights on sustainability innovations.

Speakers confirmed so far include LIVE CEO Jon Collins, Arts Council England senior environmental responsibility manager Feimatta Conteh, Live Nation (UK&I) head of sustainability Vikki Chapman and Eat to the Beat CEO Bonnie May.

Brown, who will host SES, said, “With significant developments in play on several fronts across outdoor events sustainability, 2024 is a pivotal year for SES, as work begins on establishing benchmarks and shaping the sector strategy to 2030. I sense an enthusiasm to share and inspire action that will shape the industry response to the climate emergency for UK events.”