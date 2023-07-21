Vision: 2025 and Festival Republic have partnered to stage the free-to-attend Sustainable Event Summit at The Showman’s Show on 18 October.

Presented by Vision: 2025 and supported by Festival Republic, the event will include the launch of the new Environmental Chapter of the Purple Guide, a keynote from EarthPercent’s Cathy Runciman, a climate communications panel collaboration with Music Declares Emergency, a Green Leaders workshop on establishing industry standards, and sessions on food sustainability and battery technology.

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn said, “We are delighted to be supporting the eighth Sustainable Events Summit, with a packed programme of essential talks and industry updates, it is a must-attend event for anyone serious about sustainability in outdoor events.”

The event is supported by T&L Marquees, Pearce Hire, Arena Group and GL Events. Registration for the event, which is now in its eighth year, is now open. To register visit here.