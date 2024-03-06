Vision: 2025 has expanded its industry steering group to begin developing a new environmental strategy for the sector.

The new members of the UK Outdoor Events Environmental Steering Group include The East Anglian Festival Network, Attitude is Everything, The Fair, Sophilia, Betternotstop impact agency, and LS Events.

The new members were welcomed to the group as part of the beginning of a process to develop a sector strategy for 2030, hosted by Festival Republic.

The steering group is hosted and supported by Julies Bicycle, and current funders include the Event Industry Forum (EIF), Arts Council England, Earth Percent and the Dixon Foundation.

Pauline Bourdon (pictured at the Sustainable Event Summit 2023), sustainability consultant at Team Love and director of Soliphilia, said, “[The group’s] work and resources have always informed my work as a sustainability consultant and I’m very excited to see how together, we can help shape a sustainable future for UK’s outdoor events all the way to 2030”

Attitude is Everything founder Suzanne Bull said, “There are 1 billion disabled people in the global population and they’re one of the communities that are disproportionately affected by climate change. Now that Attitude is Everything is represented on the Steering Group, it’ll bring access and sustainability closer together as equitable partners.”

Existing Steering Group members include representatives from Julie’s Bicycle, Festival Republic, The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), The Association of Festival Organisers (AFO), The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA), The Production Services Association (PSA), Powerful Thinking, Without Walls, The Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS) and Brown Fox Comms.

Key points in the Vision:2025 journey so far include the Show Must Go On report (2015 and 2020) which provided benchmarks and a roadmap for the industry – “vision:2025” – as well as publishing resources such as the Smart Power Guide (Powerful Thinking) and the recently launched Materials and Waste Toolkit for festivals, and establishing best practice through the new Purple Guide Chapter on environmental sustainability.

Photo credit: Pauline Bourdon, New Vision: 2025 Steering Group member pictured at The Sustainable Event Summit 2023 by Brown Fox Comms