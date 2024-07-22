Live Nation’s (LN) Creamfields festival (cap. 70,000) will see the event’s “most ambitious sustainability initiatives to date” with the introduction of the Cleanfields scheme; a three-year plan created with the aim of preserving the 600-acre festival site and encouraging attendees to adopt more environmentally responsible habits.

Working in partnership with sustainability impact agency betternotstop, LN said it will introduce a dedicated ‘Cleanfields’ campsite coupled with an attendee pledge at this year’s event, which will run from 22-25 August with a lineup including Calvin Harris, Hardwell and Armn Van Buuren. A team will be on hand at the Daresbury event to help and engage with festivalgoers and offer incentives to participants.

Key aspects of the sustainability initiative include the launch of the Ultimate Tent Buyers Guide aimed at helping festivalgoers find a good quality, reusable tent. A focus on enhancing recycling efforts at Creamfields will include stage-side experiences, merchandise and tickets to next year’s festival being offered as rewards to those who fill and return a full recyclable or non-recyclable bin bag to the campsite points. While those who return 50 cups to the cup exchange will earn free drink tokens.

LN said it will increase the use of biofuel for generators on site, and aim to reduce on-site fuel consumption, while attendees will be encouraged to choose sustainable travel options.

“This year’s Cleanfields initiative is not just a plan; it’s a call to action for the entire dance music community,” said a Creamfields spokesperson.

As previously reported, this year’s edition of the festival will feature a new 30,000-capacity indoor main stage, supplied by Acorn Event Structures, that has been designed to dramatically increase coverage in case of inclement weather. LN said it is investing £2 million in new and enhanced infrastructure for this year’s festival.