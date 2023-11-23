Live Nation has unveiled a new 30,000-capacity indoor main stage for Creamfields festival (cap. 70,000) which is set to become the largest indoor festival superstructure in the world according to the promoter.

The new stage, Apex, will extend the main stage opening until 4am on Saturday for the first time and “due to demand” will offer an additional main stage destination on Friday.

The first arena hosts have just been announced for Creamfields, with promoters Teletech and XXL set to make their debuts at the festival.

Only one Creamfields will take place in the UK next year after Live Nation ended its run in Chelmsford after only two years. The inaugural Creamfields in Chelmsford took place on 3-4 June 2022 as a 50,000-capacity event at Hylands Park.

The four-day Creamfields will take place on August Bank Holiday (22-25 August) next year in Daresbury, Cheshire. The lineup is still to be announced.