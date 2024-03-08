Live Nation-owned Festival Republic has announced the return of its ReBalance initiative, which provides opportunities on-stage for women and gender-expansive artists.

Six new artists have been revealed for the revamped development programme, which aims to address some of the challenges faced by emerging artists.

The artists will receive five days of studio time to record, mentoring, educational days with industry leaders in London and Manchester, and a guaranteed slot at a Festival Republic event in 2025.

Chosen by a panel of industry professionals, the six artists are: Mary O’Donnell, Sprout, Bebeluna, samxemma, cruush and Red Ivory

Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn said, “I first started ReBalance in 2017 and enjoyed three successful years. We made a genuine positive impact on the careers of those involved, before it was unfortunately paused due to Covid-19. Whilst some progress has been made since, I’m pleased to announce the relaunch of the initiative.

“We’ll be investing in emerging artists, offering practical support at a pivotal stage in their careers. This includes providing them with tools, connections and a commitment to a festival booking at one of our events.”