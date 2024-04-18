Live Nation and The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (The R&A) have partnered to expand the live entertainment offering at the AIG Women’s Open.

According to the promoter, a headline performance from Ellie Goulding and the introduction of a Festival Fan Village contributed to a 53% growth in attendance at last year’s event. The new partnership with see Live Nation produce the concert offering at the AIG Women’s Open.

The 2024 AIG Women’s Open is set to take place on the Old Course in St Andrews from 21-25 August and will feature the top 50 players in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. Live Nation said it will integrate live music performances into the event, and a headline act will be announced soon.

Live Nation SVP special operations James Massing said, “It is a privilege to be working with The R&A to celebrate the world’s best golfers and develop an entertainment offering that drives into The R&A’s growth objectives. To use Live Nation’s capabilities and expertise within a sports environment is a great opportunity and we look forward to establishing a best-in-class experience for fans and artists alike.”

Zoe Ridgway, AIG Women’s Open championship director at The R&A said, “It is a world class Championship so it’s vital we work with industry leading partners to elevate our off-course entertainment. We are delighted to bring this first-of-its-kind partnership with Live Nation to fruition for the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.”