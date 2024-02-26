The newly opened F1 Drive London hosted Live Nation’s inaugural Music Therapy Grand Prix at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in support of music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

The event featured 12 teams from the music industry, including Live Nation, Wasserman and Ticketmaster.

Live music agency Solo claimed victory, raising £55,720 for charity. The event also welcomed celebrity guests such as Mark King of Level 42, and JAY1.

Live Nation European tour co-ordinator John Giddings, who created the concept for the event said, “Music is such an important tool for healing and empowerment, and we are proud to support the invaluable work of Nordoff and Robbins through this unique event.”

Live Nation president of international touring Phil Bowdery (pictured) said, “The music industry is incredibly powerful when we all come together. Events like this truly make a difference.”

F1 Drive London is the world’s first official Formula 1 karting experience and is located below Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s South Stand.

Since opening in April 2019, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has hosted artists such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N Roses and Wizkid. Meanwhile, P!NK and Pearl Jam are confirmed to perform shows at the venue this summer.

Photograhy by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium