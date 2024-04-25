Live Nation (LN) said it is investing £2 million in new and enhanced infrastructure for this year’s edition of its Creamfields festival (cap. 70,000) in Daresbury.

As previously reported, the event will feature a new 30,000 capacity indoor main stage, designed to dramatically increase coverage in case of inclement weather.

LN said the festival site will also see extensive improvements to the field drainage systems to mitigate potential disruptions caused by adverse weather.

The Cheshire site will also see the construction of 5 miles of new walkways from the car parks to campsite areas, and LN has promised other enhancements including the introduction of a food and drink ‘village’ providing seating and shelter, a sheltered ‘chillout area’ with seating, expanded food offerings and increased accommodation options such as pre-pitched tents and a larger Dreamfields zone.

Other changes to the festival set up this year include a new water pipeline system installed across the site, with the aim of improving the quantity and pressure of water for drinking points, toilets and showers. LN said it will also oversee the installation of a full-fibre comms system into campsite areas and village to improve connectivity for trader. It will also introduce a wheel wash system for site vehicles to improve road surfaces and alleviate traffic congestion.

James Barton founded club and festival brands Cream and Creamfields. LN acquired Creamfields for £13m in 2012, with the deal seeing Barton become president of Live Nation Electronic Music. In 2017 Barton joined multinational festival owner Superstruct Entertainment as CEO. In 2019 James’ brother Scott Barton was taken on by LN to head its electronic music division Electronic Nation.

Among the acts set to play the sold-out 22-25 August Creamfields festival are Armin Van Buuren, Calvin Harris and Fat Boy Slim and Peggy Gou.