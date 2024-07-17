Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) has revealed that Travis Scott’s 11 July concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium drew more than 48,500 attendees and grossed over $6.6 million (£5m), making it his largest headline show to date.

Scott is also understood to have broken the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s merchandise sales record for any event to date at the venue, including the NFL.

LNE said that seven shows in, at the halfway point in Scott’s tour of the UK and Europe, his shows had grossed more than $23m (£17.6m) with a collective attendance of nearly 200,000.

The tour kicked off on 28 June in Arnhem, Netherlands at GelreDome, and has since involved shows in Krakow, Zurich, Nice, Antwerp, Hamburg and London.

Following the deaths of 10 people during Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on 5 November 2021, £1 is being contributed from every ticket sold for the current tour to the Cactus Jack Foundation – an organisation dedicated to “uplifting Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs for HBCU college students, and supporting educational and creative endeavours”. So far, $250,000 (£192,000) has been donated to the foundation from the Europe/UK leg of the tour.

TRAVIS SCOTT CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR EUROPE/UK 2024 DATES

Friday, 28 June – Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome

Sunday, 30 June – Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome

Tuesday, 2 July – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

Thursday, 5 July – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Saturday, 6 July – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Tuesday, 9 July – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Thursday, 11 July – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saturday, 13 July – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tuesday, 16 July – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Thursday, 18 July – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Saturday, 20 July – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

Tuesday, 23rJuly – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

Friday, 26 July – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Saturday, 27 July – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tuesday, 30 July – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Wednesday, 31 July – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Friday, 2 August – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Saturday, 3 August – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Sunday, 4 August – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena