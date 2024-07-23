AAA 30under30 alumni Jasmine Pearce is the senior festival recruitment and ticketing coordinator at Festival Republic, having previously worked at the likes of Big Green Coach, MAMA & Company and Live Nation. Here, Jasmine discusses influential figures, opens up on her battle with mental health, and highlights the importance of schemes that support the future of our industry.

What made you want to get involved in the industry and why?

My stepdad, Dennis Brown, is the reason I got into the industry. As a lighting technician for his entire career, his hard work and dedication inspired me to follow a similar path. I always knew I wanted to work in music, but without any musical talents, I had to find another way.

I ended up in recruitment after someone at the job office suggested I would be good at it. On the same day, my former company offered me a position as their recruitment manager. I took it as a sign, and it turned out to be the perfect fit for me. I love helping people and getting to know them, and now I get to help others experience the world of live music. It’s the perfect job, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome?

My mental health has always been a challenge. I could have chosen a less anxiety-inducing career, but this industry has truly helped me in so many ways. I have always struggled with anxiety and was recently diagnosed with OCD, which explains a lot. Last summer, I lost my partner, and having my office team and my onsite family around me has really helped me carry on.

There is nothing like this little family (well, hundreds of people) you see each summer, and the support we give each other is incredible. My real aim is to create a supportive, inspiring, and encouraging work environment for my staff.

Is there anyone in the industry who has influenced or inspired you?

I have been fortunate to work with some of my favourite people. My first boss, Amy Cunningham (The Strings Club), was truly inspirational. She started her own company with immense passion and taught me a lot right out of university. My team at Big Green Coach were also amazing; they managed to encourage staff to pack coaches in rain and mud through genuine friendships.

My current team is equally incredible. I admired them even before working with them, and now seeing each member of the ticketing team in action is a real inspiration. I feel very lucky to be part of it.

What is your advice for someone who wants to start a career in events?

Take time to figure out where you want to work in events. I started in marketing, and when I realised I wasn’t passionate about it, I felt really disheartened. However, by trying on different hats, I’ve figured out where I want to be. I’ve literally done it all—catering, recruitment, box office, admin. And just enjoy yourself! I lost some of the excitement and began to see the field as just an office. Now, I’ve gone back to being that excited 15-year-old at their first festival. Don’t get too stressed; everything will work out. You don’t need to do everything yourself all the time.

If there was one thing you could change about the live events industry overnight, what would it be?

Probably the boundaries. We are basically on call 24/7, and sometimes you need to take a step back for your own sanity and say no. I’ve only recently started doing this, but it has taken me 10 years to set my own boundaries. I’ve realised you can’t please everyone all the time; otherwise, you’ll just end up burnt out, which has definitely happened to me.

How important are schemes such as AAA 30under30 and do you believe the industry does enough to support young professionals?

I think there has been a significant shift in the past two years in support for young professionals. It used to be about not showing off too much, but now we are encouraged to talk about and celebrate our achievements, which I think is fantastic. Schemes like this are hugely important in helping newcomers get recognised and also in celebrating those who have been working behind the scenes for years, giving them some well-deserved time to shine.

The Access All Areas 30Under30 is proud to be sponsored by Event Crowd. Founded in 2021 by Bournemouth 7s Festival founder Roger Woodall, Event Crowd has since welcomed more than 700 students onto its course and helped hundreds of alumni break into the events industry.

