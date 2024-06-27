The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Environmental Solutions Initiative (MIT ESI), with the support of Coldplay, Warner Music Group, Live Nation and Hope Solutions, has announced the assembly of an advisory committee made up of more than 50 members with expertise in live music and the broader events industry.

Among the committee members are TAIT president projects Brian Levine, Coldplay co-manager Arlene Moon, OVG international president Jessica Koravos, Live Nation president & CEO Michael Rapino, Depeche Mode manager Jonathan Kessler, Coldplay manager Phil Harvey and ASM Global chief sustainability officer Lindsay Arell.

The committee has been formed as the group prepares to enter the next phase of its Assessment Report of Live Music and Climate Change in the US and the UK.

Artist Ellie Goulding, who is also on the committee, said, “As I’ve been saying for many years, we urgently need data-driven action on climate and nature breakdown in every area. This is the first time a study like this has taken place at this scale, including all the different parts of the industry ecosystem, from artists and promoters to management and labels and I’m really pleased to support that level of collaboration.”

Members of the committee were selected based on their areas of expertise across core sectors including venue management, tour management and production, artist relations, and sustainability. Their insights, data and expert perspectives will bed fed into the report with the aim of ensuring that the proposed strategies are relevant and practical in implementation,

“With the participation of the advisory committee and contributions of data from various sources, we are well on our way to producing a significant contribution to knowledge that can support meaningful actions to address climate change,” said MIT ESI director prof. John E. Fernandez.

Additional contributions will come from organisations, NGOs and charities that work within the live music ecosystem including REVERB, Support+Feed, Julie’s Bicycle, Global Citizen and Client Earth.

The report, which was initially anticipated to be complete in July 2024, has been extended to allow for more comprehensive data collection and analysis. It is now expected to be released in the autumn of 2024.

The group said the aim of the report is to:

Develop a comprehensive assessment of the relationship between live music and climate change.

Identify key areas where the industry and concert goers can make tangible improvements to reduce emissions and drive planet-positive outcomes.

Provide a detailed analysis of the latest developments in technology and practices that industry players can tap into.

The report will seek open contributions of data from those with field-specific knowledge that will ultimately be used to suggest sector-specific and industry-wide decarbonisation solutions. Those looking to contribute data to the report should email p1lm@mit.edu.

Advisory committee members include: