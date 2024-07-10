ASM Global-operated P&J Live has announced a major sustainability campaign designed to boost the venue’s environmental credentials.

As part of P&J Live’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions target by 2050, the multi-faceted sustainability strategy calls on the collective support of staff, clients, delegates, promoters, artists and the wider community to join forces to take strides to minimise the impact of events on the environment for years to come.

Sustainability specialists Positive Planet, the venue’s net zero consultants, have helped P&J Live measure its 2023 emissions and start the implementation of a carbon reduction plan to actively reduce the site’s carbon footprint. Several complementary sustainability initiatives around its energy strategy, transportation, food supply, waste and marketing are planned to help the venue halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030.

Rob Wicks, managing director of P&J Live, said: “With everything that was originally designed into the building and wider site, including a low carbon energy centre to power, heat and cool the venue, an anaerobic digestion plant that generates gas from local food and crop waste, as well as our various certifications and initiatives, we are well placed to cater for what artists, event organisers and delegates need as we improve our combined sustainability performance.”