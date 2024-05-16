Events industry climate action group Vision: 2025 has launched a crowdfunding initiative with backers including Festival Republic, The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), Arts Council England and Earth Percent, to help create a new edition of The Show Must Go On report.

Vision:2025 said research and authoring by an industry-wide group is underway to create the report, which it promises will be a comprehensive free-to-access resource to shape festival and outdoor events sustainability.

The crowdfunding initiative has been launched with the aim of raising £50,000 from organisations working in the festival and outdoor events space, which is to be matched with grant funds. The project involves a working group of organisations and specialists from across the sector including Julie’s Bicycle and LIVE.

The climate action group said it wants to galvanise the live festival and outdoor events industry to bring knowledge, data and information together to establish benchmarks and best practice, understand challenges and solutions, shape a vision for 2030 and develop strong and evidenced policy requests for Government.

The work is set to build on the More Than Music report, due to be published later this month by Better Not Stop, which surveys festival practices from 100 events and aims to provide a foundational understanding of practices.

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn said, “The climate crisis is no longer something in the future – it’s happening now, and we must act before it’s too late. Each event business has its own unique challenges in taking climate action but we can pull together in the same direction as an industry to make the journey easier and more impactful.”

Vision: 2025 chair and Shambala co-founder Chris Johnson, said, “What we need is national consistency and a clear and common understanding of ‘what good looks like’, where we are going, and how to get there – we can only do this together – vision:2025 exists as the industry’s collective voice, convener and action-taker, and this report and vision will help to answer these fundamental questions and support events to take action.”

For further details and to help support the project click here.