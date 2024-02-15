This year’s 105,000-capacity Reading Festival and Leeds Festival (75,000) will feature new arena stage concept The Chevron, built to accommodate 40,000 people.

Featuring a “floating LED video sky canopy”, Festival Republic said the performance space had been created for dance and hip-hop acts and their fans.

The Live Nation Entertainment owned company said The Chevron is the world’s first floating video canopy made up of hundreds of thousands of programmable LED lights. The bespoke structure, designed exclusively for Reading & Leeds, will be used by acts including The Prodigy, Sonny Fodera and Skrillex at the 21 – 25 August events.

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn said, “The Chevron is more than just a physical stage; it’s a testament to Reading & Leeds’ continued commitment to innovation and industry leadership. We demonstrated this previously, with the introduction and success of dual main stages in 2021. This year I saw the opportunity to do something new and truly special, reflecting the audience’s evolving tastes and cutting-edge production the show is known for. This elevates our electronic and hip-hop music offerings, while still delivering six main-stage headliners and a strong representation across other genres.”