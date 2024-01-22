Festival Republic has reportedly submitted an application to hold a new three-day outdoor music event at Luton’s Stockwood Park.

The Live Nation-owned promoter has applied to Luton Borough Council to host the event from 24-26 May, as reported by Luton Today. The local authority’s licensing panel is due to consider the application today (22 January).

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn’s (pictured) application to the licensing authority is understood to include plans for a funfair and sponsor activations for the event, as well as sound system checks ahead of each day’s entertainment and for rehearsals the day before the event starts.

If granted, the licence will allow entertainment including live music, recorded music, dance performances and films, as well as enable alcohol to be sold on the premises.