The planning application submitted by Festival Republic earlier this month to hold a three-day outdoor music event at Luton’s Stockwood Park has been confirmed to be for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

More than 100,000 tickets will be made available for the event from 24-26 May. The event will include four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1’s Future Sounds, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

The festival will showcase around 100 acts, with the full line-up and ticketing details to be announced on Radio 1 in the coming months.

The BBC said it is working closely with Luton Council to ensure the event is a safe and secure environment for attendees.

Last year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend generated £3.7 million for the host city of Dundee.

Luton Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE said, “The fact that BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, one of the UK’s largest and most popular music festivals, has chosen Luton is fantastic news for our town, especially our young people, and will showcase all the wonderful things about Luton.

“Not only will this event give a multi-million pound boost to Luton’s economy and provide a number of opportunities for local young people and businesses, with tens of thousands in attendance and millions tuning in across the BBC, it gives us an opportunity to step forward and showcase the very best of our ambitious, brilliantly vibrant, wonderfully diverse and transforming town.”