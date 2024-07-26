The live music industry has been paying tribute following the death of one of the UK’s leading promoters.

SJM Concerts director Chris York has died at the age of 55, following a long illness. York joined SJM Concerts in 1993, and his impressive career saw him work with some of music’s most successful acts including Oasis, Foo Fighters, Green Day, the Chemical Brothers, Lily Allen, Massive Attack, Robert Plant, Underworld, Lorde, Morrissey, Placebo, Suede and Stereophonics.

SJM issued a statement in which it said the company was deeply saddened to announce York’s passing: “We have lost a leader, a mentor, a force of nature and a friend. Alongside Simon Moran and Rob Ballantine, Chris has defined the culture of SJM for 30 years, overseeing its growth from five people when he joined in 1993, to over 80 full time staff today.”

York’s first step into the live music industry was at London’s Venue Nightclub in New Cross before working at promoters including Straight Music and MCP Concerts.

At SJM, York’s countless achievements included launching the Country to Country (C2C) music festival. In 2021, he was given the Joe Walker Meador International Award by the Country Music Association in recognition of his work to bring the genre to new audiences in the UK.

York began working with The Who’s Roger Daltrey, live producer Des Murphy, and fellow SJM director Rob Ballantine in 2006 as the lead talent booker for the Teenage Cancer Trust Concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which has since raised more than £30 million.

In 2021, York was presented with the National Arenas Award 2021 for Outstanding Contribution to the Live Entertainment Industry (pictured centre, alongside SSE Arena Wembley VP & GM John Drury and Liam Gallagher).

Academy Music Group CEO Liam Boylan, who worked at SJM from 1996 to 2001 said, “Chris was a good friend as well as one of my bosses during my time with SJM. Whilst Chris was one of the titans in our music industry, one of my fondest memories will be when he and his family came to Wembley for the day to watch his beloved Nottingham Forest win the championship play off final a couple of years ago. Watching him share that day with his family was a lovely moment. You will be massively missed Mr York but never ever forgotten.”

Night Time Industries Association chair and night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester, Sacha Lord said, “[He was] someone I looked up to, admired, trusted and someone who lead the industry for many years. I’m just grateful that I could call him a friend.”

Artists have also been quick to pay tribute. Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said, “I always enjoyed seeing Chris in the dressing room before a show, last time was at the Albert Hall in 2023. He showed incredible strength and resilience. Our thoughts are with his friends & family.”