AEG presented The Killers with an award following the band’s six-night residency at The O2 arena.

Part of the Rebel Diamonds tour, promoted by SJM Concerts, the six shows saw more than 105,000 tickets sold, which is the highest number for any music act at The O2 this year.

Footage of the band choosing to display footage of the moment England won against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament on 10 July, followed by a swift transition into their hit Mr Brightside, went viral on social media.

SJM Concerts promoter Matt Woolliscroft said the band’s residency at The O2 was a phenomenal experience to be involved in: “In the 20 years that I have been working with the band, the Rebel Diamonds tour has seen, in my opinion, their best performances, best production and best setlists. Every night the audience reaction and energy has been incredible.”

Emma Bownes, VP of venue programming for AEG Europe, said, “Everything about the show was truly world class – from the changing setlist, to the mammoth production, and of course the moment of absolute euphoria when the band transitioned from the England Euro’s win into one of the most iconic songs of all time – Mr Brightside. It’s truly been a residency to remember.”

The award presented to The Killers by the venue was created with Jesmonite, a sustainable material that can be crushed and reused, along with a piece of The O2’s tent fabric.