The O2 Arena (cap. 20,000) has announced the launch of self-serve bars, powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

The project, which expands the partnership with Levy UK + Ireland, also builds on the deployment of self-order kiosks and self-pour drink stations within the AEG-owned arena.

Launching this summer, the technology creates a frictionless food and drink experience enabling guests to tap in with a contactless payment and exit without the need for a traditional checkout.

The O2 is planning to open additional self-serve bars powered by Just Walk Out technology in the future, with a second location set to open later this year.

The O2 commercial director Adam Pearson said, “The integration of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is a direct result of our ongoing efforts, alongside our partner Levy UK + Ireland, to listen to our guests and implement solutions that meet their expectations for convenience and efficiency at every touchpoint.”

Levy UK + Ireland chief creative officer Rak Kalidas said, “Our collaboration with The O2 and Amazon is a powerful example of how we are working together to innovate and enhance the fan experience. This project underscores our dedication to leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of today’s entertainment venues.”

Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence like computer vision and deep learning techniques, including generative AI, to accurately determine who took what in any retail environment.

Amazon built synthetic datasets to mimic millions of realistic shopping scenarios—including variations in store format, lighting conditions, and crowds of shoppers—to ensure accuracy. Today, Just Walk Out technology is in more than 150 third-party locations across the U.S., UK, Australia, and Canada.