Earthshot Prize winning sustainable packaging provider Notpla is to provide Levy UK + Ireland, the sports and entertainment venue arm of food services giant Compass Group, with seaweed-based takeaway packaging.

Levy said it expects to use around 75 million items of the London-based company’s biodegradable food packaging over the next three years. Third-party analysis has shown that Notpla’s packaging reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%, compared with conventional alternatives.

The deal will see Notpla’s range of takeaway packaging used at major sports and entertainment venues including The Kia Oval, Aston Villa Football Club, Twickenham Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The coming months will see the packaging rolled out to around 50 further event facilities.

Notpla, which launched its packaging solution in 2019, said it now produces tens of millions of plastic-alternative products. Its co-CEO Pierre Paslier said, “Since the first introduction from Prince William and some early stadium trials, we’ve been so inspired by Levy’s dedication to reducing environmental impact. They truly recognise the positive effect that they can have in stopping the production of millions of items of plastic packaging and, most importantly, are taking action. That’s something to be optimistic about.”

Levy UK + Ireland MD Jon Davies said Levy UK + Ireland said, “Working with Notpla, a groundbreaking business, allows us to take another step in removing plastic from consumables and eliminating waste which would otherwise end up in landfills or oceans. This exclusive partnership means we will find solutions, and be able to look towards the future with hope.”