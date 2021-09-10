Chris York, owner of Manchester-based SJM Concerts has been presented with the National Arenas Award 2021 for Outstanding Contribution to the Live Entertainment Industry.

York, whose company is one of the UK’s most active concert promoters handling more than 2000 events per year, was handed the award at last month’s headline show by Liam Gallagher at The O2 for NHS workers. It was handed to him by the National Arenas Association (NAA) and Liam Gallagher.

On behalf of the NAA, The SSE Arena Wembley VP & GM John Drury said, “It’s fitting that Chris York should be given his NAA Award by Liam, one of the UK’s biggest artists. The 2021 award honours Chris for the huge contribution he’s made to live music in the NAA arenas. His passion and commitment to the industry has always been reflected in the very high regard in which he’s held by everyone he works with – it’s an honour to recognise that now.”

In response York said, “I was genuinely touched to receive the NAA award in recognition of the decades of toil in live music, with the great team of SJM Concerts behind me. It means a lot. It’s a great business and one I hope to see bounce back strongly again. Thank you for thinking of me.”