Live Nation, Ticketmaster, SJM, AEG and AXS are among the key live event industry organisations working with Billie Eilish to present a multi-day event series at The O2, focused on addressing the climate crisis.

Overheated will take place during Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, The World Tour dates at the 20,000-capacity AEG-operated venue in London.

The event series will include panel discussions, live performances, an Overheated documentary viewing at Cineworld at The O2, and opportunities for the public to take climate action. Event-goers will be encouraged to make climate pledges.

In collaboration with environmental nonprofits Support + Feed and Reverb, the series will take place across six days from 10-26 June, beginning with Overheated Live – a panel event taking place in Indigo at The O2, featuring Eilish and her brother Finneas.

The final day will see a music climate session take place with industry panels in the O2 Blueroom, in association with Live Nation, Ticketmaster, SJM, AEG and AXS.

The series will bring together climate activists, musicians and designers. Among the lineup are Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sigrid and Yungblud. Topics will range from greening practices in the music industry to the benefits of a plant-based diet, and sustainable fashion.

Reverb co-founder Adam Gardner said, “Building upon our sustainability work on Billie’s world tour, and engaging fans at her shows to take climate action, we’re excited to empower even more people to take significant climate action and engage the music industry to do more through Overheated.”