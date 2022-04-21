AEG‘s The O2 Arena (cap. 20,000) has promoted Christian D’Acuña to senior director of programming, having previously held the position of programming director.

D’Acuña’s new position, which took effect earlier this year, sees him continue to lead on programming at The O2 alongside Emma Bownes, as well as joining Steve Homer’s team at AEG Presents and overseeing the programming initiatives of the three AEG Presents venues.

D’Acuña will run the industry-wide marketing and repositioning of the refurbished Wolverhampton Civic Halls (3,000) which is due to re-open in 2023. He will also work with the team at indigo at The O2 (2,800) with a remit to expand the traditional music and comedy content, as well as assisting the leadership team at Eventim Apollo (5,000).

D’Acuña, who has worked at The O2 since 2012 when he joined as programming assistant, said, “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to work on a broader range of AEG venues in the UK in addition to The O2, and am looking forward to working alongside the great teams we have at Eventim Apollo and indigo at The O2.

“I can’t wait for the reopening of the legendary Civic Halls and The Wulfrum in Wolverhampton in early 2023, where we are already working with promoters and agents on an exciting calendar of events.”

As well as celebrating its 15th birthday in June, The O2 will host over 200 events this year from acts such as Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Billie Eilish, Queen + Adam Lambert and Kings of Leon.