AMAAD, the promoter of festivals including Love Supreme, The Long Road, ION and Junction 2, is the new operator of 25,000sqft warehouse space, Prospect (formerly known as Propyard) in Bristol.

Prospect will showcase live music, comedy, sport and pop-up food, drink and fashion markets in its first year of programming.

The venue’s new music series will see AMAAD working in partnership with local club promoters including Team Love, The Blast and Dance Corp, along with touring artists. Prospect’s first 12 months are set to showcase genres including jazz, country, house, drum and bass and techno.

The space is currently undergoing significant investment. Alongside improved cloakroom and washroom facilities, the venue will feature an artisan food and drink offering, with local suppliers including St Philips locals, Lost and Grounded.

The venue’s sound design has been developed in partnership with audio manufacturers, L-Acoustics.

AMAA founders Paul Jack and Will Harold said, “We can’t wait to get the doors open and welcome Bristol to our new home. It’s such an incredible space with so much opportunity in a city buzzing with talent and creativity.

“We have worked for many years with Bristol institutions like Team Love, and we’re collaborating with a network of local businesses and communities to create a venue that will serve Bristol’s cultural community, and become a hub of culture within the wider development of Temple Quarter and St Philips Marsh.”