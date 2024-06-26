Venue management giant ASM Global has continued its European expansion by securing operations of the two live event spaces at LX Factory in Lisbon, marking the company’s first move into Portugal.

The 23,000sqm site, situated within a converted factory complex in the Alcantara area, features a range of independent Portuguese retail concepts, dining, outdoor bar spaces, live music, cultural events and art installations.

The move will see ASM Global take on operations of its two premier existing venue spaces, Fabrica XL and Fabrica L, with a combined standing capacity of 2,870.

ASM Global will also manage the associated outdoor bar, terrace and gallery spaces, delivering food and beverage to visitors.

The joint venture owners of LX Factory, represented by David Arié of Grupo Arié and Jonathan Willén of Europi Property Group, said, “This is a major milestone, closely aligned with our ongoing investment into the wider LX site. We firmly believe that delivering a high quality events space will significantly improve LX Factory’s offering, for both local and international visitors alike.”

In the past year, ASM Global has continued to expand in Sweden, entered Finland, and seen ongoing growth in Italy and Germany.

ASM Global president Chris Bray said, “We have big plans across the UK and Europe, and this latest news marks an exciting next step in that journey.”