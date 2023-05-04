Venue management company ASM Global has expanded into Finland after being appointed to run operations at Helsinki venue, Kulttuuritalo (cap. 1,400).

As part of the venue’s relaunch, a renovation will take place in the basement space, introducing a new 300-capacity live music space. Titled ‘Klubi’, the space will play host to live music, club nights, DJs, and streaming events.

The venue, which translates to House Of Culture, regularly hosts concerts, festive events, gala nights and trade shows.

With ASM Global’s support, the venue aims to deliver contemporary cultural events, concerts and live music, club nights as well as offering spaces for meetings and events.

The partnership reflects a shared vision, both architecturally and culturally, to relaunch and “future-proof” the venue, cementing it as a “must-visit cultural destination”.

The 1950s venue, which was designed by architect Alvar Aalto, has a long-established cultural history and continues to work with the Alvar Aalto Foundation.

Chris Bray, executive vice president, Europe at ASM Global, said: “This is our first step into Finland, so it’s a huge opportunity for ASM Global, which is already established and seeing huge success in Europe and the Nordics, to expand further into what’s a growing market brimming with opportunity.”