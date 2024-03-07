ASM Global’s AO Arena (cap. 23,000) has opened its new suite, premium bar and restaurant, The Mezz, as part of the Manchester venue’s £50m redevelopment.

The Mezz features a bar and restaurant and includes post-show entertainment. Guests have a view of the arena bowl and stage from the suite. It includes three areas; the Beautiful North, AO Electric Lounge and Heineken Lounge.

The restaurant features a collaboration between Chefs Simon Rogan MBE and Tom Barnes, and will host regular appearances and quarterly seasonal dishes from both chefs.

For the launch event on 6 March, Brian McFadden, Jorgie Porter, Rachel Lugo and Peter Hook were some of the celebrities in attendance for a show by singer Niall Horan.

Through its £50m redevelopment, AO Arena recently announced that its total capacity has increased from 21,000 to 23,000, including a 100% increase in standing floor capacity to 6,200.