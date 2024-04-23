Venue management giant ASM Global has hired Lindsay Arell in the role of chief sustainability officer, with responsibility for spearheading its sustainability initiatives at its more than 400 venues worldwide.

As the principal at sustainability consultancy Honeycomb Strategies, Arell led the development of ASM Global ACTS sustainability plan; the company’s framework for reducing the environmental impact of operations at its venues. She also led the ISO 20121 certifications for ASM venues Lincoln Financial Field and SoFi Stadiums; the first venues of their kind to be certified. Other relevant achievements include launching the Sustainable Sport Index; a global benchmarking project on the impacts of sports teams, leagues, and venues.

Arell has previously served as chair of both the Events Industry Council Sustainability Committee and ASTM Venue Sustainability Standard.

ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension said, “Lindsay, who is known throughout our industry as a thought leader, is the perfect person to assume this role.”