First Direct bank has extended its naming rights partnership with ASM Global for a further seven years.

Having worked with First Direct bank since it took on the naming rights for the 13,780-capacity Leeds-based First Direct Arena prior to its opening in 2013, ASM Global has announced that it has extended the long running partnership with the bank that won Best Naming Rights Sponsorship at the UK Sponsorship Awards in 2018. The financials were not disclosed.

First Direct Arena general manager Martin McInulty said he was delighted the partnership had been extended: “[First Direct] has been the definition of a true partner since before the venue opened its doors over 10 years ago and have played a huge part in the arena’s ongoing success. We are excited to continue working together and delivering the best possible guest experience for our visitors here in Leeds.”

Renowned for its ‘fan-shaped’ seating configuration that ensures no audience member is more than 56 metres from the stage, with the nearest seats being only a 3.4m away, First Direct Arena is set to feature in the Access All Areas Explores venue profile series. Among those interviewed for the film are McInulty, head of sales and hospitality Lisa Turton and head of operations Kerryn Duckworth.

Forthcoming shows at the venue include Peter Kay, Keane, Romesh Ranganathan, Take That, Texas, Niall Horan and Girls Aloud.