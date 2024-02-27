International venue management giant ASM Global has added another key venue to its burgeoning portfolio, having been appointed to operate the 12,700-capacity Utilita Arena Sheffield from January next year.

Utilita Arena Sheffield, which first opened in 1991 and was previously managed by Live Nation, was rebranded Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2021 as part of a five-year naming rights deal between the power supplier and the venue’s operators Sheffield City Trust.

ASM Global said their new management deal will lead to “significant investment” in the guest experience at every level in the Sheffield City Council-owned venue, including hospitality and premium.

The venue operator also confirmed that the current senior management team and all Utilita Arena staff will move to ASM Global under TUPE regulations.

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “With a history of being an events city, we are delighted to be working with the council to continue to bring major events to Sheffield. Our goal is to ensure the venue is a must-play for world-class artists, and that the content is diverse, exciting and world-leading. We have exciting plans for reimagining the customer experience, too, and are looking forward to getting better acquainted with the city very soon.”

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council said, “I am really pleased to welcome ASM Global onboard as the new operators of Sheffield Arena, this is a major step forward in our ambitious plan for the city and entertainment facilities. Though we are incredibly proud of the Arena and our current partnership with Sheffield City Trust, this new investment will allow us to compete on a global scale.”

ASM Global manages more than 350 venues worldwide, and its portfolio of UK arenas includes the 23,000-capacity AO Arena in Manchester, Leed’s First Direct Arena (cap. 13,000), London’s OVO Arena Wembley (12,500) and P&J Live Aberdeen (15,000) – all of which are to be featured in the Access All Areas Explores video series.

Among the events to have been staged at Utilita Arena Sheffield this year include shows by Peter Kay, Bill Bailey, Take That, Girls Aloud, Bryan Adams and Liam Gallagher along with sports events such as Matchroom Boxing and Premier League Darts.