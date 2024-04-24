US-based sports events and venue management operation Legends, which is poised to acquire global venue giant ASM Global, said it has appointed ex Meta exec Dan Levy as chief executive officer.

During his 14-year tenure at Meta (formerly Facebook), Levy served on the executive team for more than eight years and led both the technical and commercial teams. Most recently, he led Meta’s monetisation of Business Messaging (WhatsApp and Messenger).

Levy was appointed Legends interim president last month, following the news that it intends to close the deal with ASM Global.

Founded in 2018, Legends provides venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to many of the world’s best known sports, entertainment, and attractions brands, including Real Madrid, SoFi Stadium, One World Observatory, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona, University of Notre Dame, New York Yankees, and Ryder Cup, as well as leagues and properties such as the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA of America, and FIFA World Cup

Formed by the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in 2019, ASM Global operates more than 400 venues worldwide including the OVO Arena Wembley (cap. 12,500), Utilita Arena Newcastle (11,000), Aberdeen’s P&J Live (16,000), Bonus Arena Hull (3,500) and Manchester’s 21,500-capacity AO Arena, the subject of a £50 million refurbishment plan.