ASM Global’s AO Arena in Manchester has confirmed that through its £50m redevelopment, its total capacity will increase from 21,000 to 23,000, including a 100% increase in standing floor capacity to 6,200.

It is supported by a new lower concourse with new digital additions, which are designed to enhance the experience of the venue’s standing-floor fans.

The venue will introduce new bars and an elevated food offering including The Mezz restaurant and bar featuring a menu which includes dishes created by Michelin-star chef Simon Rogan and chef Tom Barnes of Skof.

The venue’s recent topping-out ceremony included appearances from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and local artists Aitch and Blossoms.

ASM Global Europe president Chris Bray said, “As part of AO Arena’s redevelopment we have dramatically expanded the standing floor space which means it will compete with any other venue in the UK. Its unique bowl configuration means that AO Arena proudly remains the biggest sporting indoor arena, and we are excited to continue to host the world’s biggest and most exciting events here in the heart of Manchester.”

The AO Arena’s redevelopment will be revealed in full in March.