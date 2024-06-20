Oak View Group’s (OVG) Co-op Live Arena (cap. 23,500) has announced a partnership with Manchester-based tech startup Chatloop, naming it the official ‘shared experience partner.’

The Manchester arena will integrate Chatloop’s experience-sharing technology within its website and app, allowing fans to contribute to a collective story by uploading ‘loops’ – photos, videos, mentions, and comments – via QR codes around the venue.

Launched in public beta last year, Chatloop has been awarded default browser status by Apple, making it the only UK third-party app to achieve this accolade, and one of just nine worldwide.

Co-op Live, the UK’s largest indoor arena, will host more than 120 events with more than one million fans expected to attend in 2024.

OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said, “Chatloop’s innovative expertise in fostering shared experiences makes them the perfect fit for Co-op Live, one of the most innovative live entertainment venues in the world. Together, we are setting a new standard in how audiences engage and connect, not just with live events, but with each other.”

Chatloop CEO and founder Andrew Barlow (pictured) said, “This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how technology can create more engaging, interactive, and memorable experiences for fans worldwide. We’re not just about enhancing the event; we’re creating a new experience where every fan is part of the story, every moment is shared, and every event sets the stage for engagement.”