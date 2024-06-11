Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena will be renamed bp Pulse LIVE as part of a new sponsorship agreement between the NEC Group and electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, BP Pulse.

The 15,600-capacity arena, located on the NEC Campus, will adopt its new name on 1 September.

Situated near one of the UK’s largest public EV charging hubs, the BP Pulse Giga Hub, featuring 180 charging bays, will allow concertgoers to recharge their EVs before or during events.

The deal expands BP Pulse’s relationships in the live music events industry, which already include its sponsorship of community music charity Music Workshop and title sponsorship of CarFest; the family festival founded by Chris Evans.

NEC Group CEO Melanie Smith said, “The best partners are those who can add value for the millions of live-event fans that walk through our doors each year, so we can’t wait to start working with bp pulse.”

Resorts World Birmingham marketing director Vince Williams said, “As the Arena takes on a new headline partner in bp pulse LIVE we wish them every success and look forward to continuing our relationship and affiliation with NEC Group. Enjoying a position adjacent to the Arena, we look forward to playing our part in the exciting developments for the NEC in the years to come.”