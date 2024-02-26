The NEC Group, operators of Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena (cap. 15,685) and Utilita Arena (15,800), is to open one of the UK’s largest glamping resorts on its campus, in partnership with AvantGlamp.

The site, situated by the lake opposite the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) and Resorts World Arena, will be made up of 59 pods and is set to be constructed on previously unused space next to Pendigo Lake.

Work is set to begin in the coming months, following planning consent which has now been approved. With three pod design options to choose from, the site will be able to accommodate a total of 236 guests at a time.

The site will use an app offering keyless entry, an over-water communal area, a woodland area and complimentary golf buggy transport across the resort.

The move supports the NEC Group’s wider diversification strategy, which has seen it make use of its outdoor space for events such as Festival Republic’s Wireless Festival.

The NEC Group said the site will work towards carbon neutrality from the outset, with consideration given to material selection, tree protection and replanting, biodiversity and no use of fossil fuels.

The NEC director of property, partnerships and media, Andy Cole, said, “We’re always trying to push the boundaries in diversifying the use of the NEC Campus to support our core exhibition and arenas business. Our latest addition, in partnership with AvantGlamp, perfectly complements our ambitions to create a competitive 24/7 destination to work, rest, live and play, and adds to the existing destination offer.”

AvantGlamp director Calum MacLeod said, “Having a presence in the Midlands makes perfect sense for us and this really is the perfect destination. Being in the heart of the country, as well as having a plethora of leisure and entertainment options on your doorstep, it’s an ideal place to stay.

“After launching our first glamping site in the Highlands in 2019, our business has gone from strength to strength, and we’re delighted to be able to unveil the largest destination of its kind in the UK.”