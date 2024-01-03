Nine cultural and sporting events set to take place in the West Midlands are to share £3 million of Commonwealth Games legacy funding.

Giving an estimated £11.5 million boost to the local economy, almost 700,000 competitors, performers and spectators are expected to attend the events in 2024 and 2025.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the UK Government are supporting the organisers with money from the £70 million Games underspend.

The events that are to receive the funding are:

ESL One – Dota II esports tournament, Solihull, 26-28 April 2024 – £145,000

European Judo Union Junior Cup, Walsall, 15-19 June 2024 – £250,000

Black Country Festival, 1-31 July 2024 – £365,000

Godiva Festival ‘Worldwide Welcome’, Coventry, 5-7 July 2024 – £500,000

Reggae Fever – Celebration of Caribbean Culture, Coventry, 20 July 2024 – £250,000

Birmingham Weekender Festival, 22-25 August 2024 – £350,000

SuperDome esports tournament, Solihull, 5-8 September – £250,000

West Midlands Urban Sports, Wolverhampton, 6-8 September 2024 – £390,000

Kabaddi World Cup, 24-31 March 2025 – £500,000

Andy Street (pictured right), Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA chair, said, “This money will help us to host the Kabaddi World Cup and will support the organisers of well-established local events such as the Godiva Festival in Coventry, Birmingham Weekender and the Black Country Festival – alongside some new events.

“Collectively, this backing will bring in hundreds of thousands of people to our region, give a welcome boost to local businesses and provide valuable jobs and volunteering opportunities for local people. I look forward to seeing the difference this support makes on the ground and celebrating all that is great about the West Midlands in the months and years ahead.”

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said, “The record-breaking Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was a great success, bringing in millions of pounds to the local economy, and £870 million gross value added to the wider UK economy.

“From a celebration of Caribbean Culture in Coventry to a judo competition in Walsall, hundreds of thousands of people will directly benefit from these diverse legacy projects across the West Midlands thanks to the £70 million Games underspend.”

Announced last summer, the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit was the first event to receive legacy funding. The summit will bring together more than 1,500 global sports leaders and key decision-makers to the West Midlands from 7-11 April.